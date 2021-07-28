Unique CSR project in Romania: 400 motorcyclists, Cosmopolis and celebrities put their shoulder to the renovation of five placement centers for children



Unique CSR project in Romania: 400 motorcyclists, Cosmopolis and celebrities put their shoulder to the renovation of five placement centers for children.

Following this social responsibility project, all placement centers in Râmnicu Sărat (five in number) were modernized. The renovation was done exclusively by members of the Bikers for Humanity motorcycle community. 60 children will have much better living conditions and the chance to live their (...)