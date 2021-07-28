E-Distribuție Dobrogea invests 1 million lei in the extension of the electricity grid in Năvodari

E-Distribuție Dobrogea invests 1 million lei in the extension of the electricity grid in Năvodari. The residents of the Midia Sat neighborhood in Năvodari will benefit from over 4.4 new kilometers of electricity grid, the medium and low voltage lines being placed exclusively underground. This year, E-Distribuţie Dobrogea will expand by approximately 100 kilometers the low voltage electricity (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]