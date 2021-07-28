One COVID-19 casualty registered in last 24 hours

One COVID-19 casualty registered in last 24 hours. A single casualty was reported in the last 24 hours for patients infected with SARS-CoV-2, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Wednesday (GCS). According to the GCS, it is about a 70 year old woman who was admitted in a hospital in Bucharest and who presented comorbidities. There have been no casualties reported prior to the reference interval. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 34,274 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 have died in Romania.