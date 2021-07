Euroins Romania Leases 2,500 Sqm Of Office Space In Bucharest’s J8 Office Park Project

Euroins Romania Leases 2,500 Sqm Of Office Space In Bucharest’s J8 Office Park Project. Euroins Romania, the second largest insurance company on the local market, has rented 2,500 square meters in building A of the J8 Office Park project developed in capital Bucharest by real estate developer Portland Trust. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]