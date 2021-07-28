Symmetrica Eyes EUR9M Investments In New Production Lines At Five Of Its Seven Factories



Romanian paving stone manufacturer Symmetrica of Suceava, owned by the Stanciu family, targets investments of EUR9 million in new production lines at five of its seven factories, with main focus on the lines for the manufacturing of sewer system elements, given the growing demand over the past (...)