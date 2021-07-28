Nordis Group builds EUR 15 mln premium residential complex in Bucharest

Nordis Group builds EUR 15 mln premium residential complex in Bucharest. Nordis Group, a real estate developer specializing in the construction of luxury real estate, will build a new premium residential complex in Bucharest. The project, developed in the north part of the capital, has a value of EUR 15 million. Nordis View, which is to be completed in December (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]