Olympic Games in Tokyo, rowing, women’s double scull: Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis bring the first gold medal for Romania. Romania took its first gold medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, on Wednesday, in rowing, in women’s double sculls, through Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis, who have won outright Final A at the Sea Forest Waterway. Bodnar and Radis, world vice champions (2019, Linz), led the race from start... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]