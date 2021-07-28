GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 159 following over 26.700 tests performed in 24 hours

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 159 following over 26.700 tests performed in 24 hours. A number of 159 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following over 26,700 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test. As of Wednesday, 1,082,710 cases of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]