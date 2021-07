OMV Petrom Sales Revenue Up 1% To RON10B, Net Profit Up 13% To RON980M YoY In 1H/2021

OMV Petrom Sales Revenue Up 1% To RON10B, Net Profit Up 13% To RON980M YoY In 1H/2021. OMV Petrom, the largest energy company in South-Eastern Europe, ended the first half of 2021 with sales revenue of RON10 billion, up 1% versus the same period in 2020, and a net profit of RON980 million, 13% higher than the level reported in the first six months of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]