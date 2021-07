Romania Antitrust Body Clears Acquisition Of A Part Of Vestmoldtransgaz Share Capital By EBRD

Romania's Competition Council has approved an operation whereby the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is acquiring a part of the share capital of company Vestmoldtransgaz SRL.