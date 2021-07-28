New case threshold considered to ease more COVID-19 restrictions

New case threshold considered to ease more COVID-19 restrictions. Emergency management senior official with the Interior Ministry Raed Arafat said on Wednesday that for more COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted from August 1, a new 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case reporting rate has been set at 2 cases per 1,000 population, from a current 3. He mentioned that the Government decision approved to that end say the number of participants in cultural, artistic and entertainment activities can be up to 75,000 for outdoor activities in counties, areas where the rate is less than or equal to 2 per 1,000 population, with participation being conditional upon testing for COVID-19, getting vaccinated against it or having recovered from it. Another approved provision refers to an increase in the number of participants in wedding and baptism parties up to 150 in enclosed spaces and 200 in open spaces where the reporting rate is less than or equal to 2 cases per 1,000 population, with attendance not being conditional. If the participants are vaccinated, have tested for COVID-19 or recovered from it, the number in enclosed spaces increases to 400, at a rate of less than or equal to 2 per 1,000 population, and to 300 in enclosed spaces, at a rate of between 2 and 3 cases per 1,000 population. According to him, the number of participants in rallies or demonstrations is increased to 500 people, in compliance with conditions established by an annex to the Government Decision, if the reporting rate is equal to or less than 2 cases per 1,000 population; activities are allowed in bars, clubs, discos and game rooms up to the maximum capacity of the space between 05:00hrs and 02:00hrs, in counties where the rate is equal to or less than 2 cases per 1,000 population, providing that all persons are vaccinated against COVID-19, at least ten days after getting fully vaccinated. "Of course, here the relaxation measures established in accordance with the provisions of Government Decision 730/2021 are kept in place for a rate of between 2 and 3 cases per 1,000 population. To be clear, we have the new measures which kick in if the rate is below 2 cases per 1,000 population; if the rate gets up to between 2 and 3, we return to the current situation. If the rate gets beyond 3 cases per 1,000 population, we will return to where we were on June 1, and the measures apply, of course, locally, against the rate. So, that's kind of how it's applied," Arafat explained. He added that the measures could be improved, modified by decisions of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) or by government decision after considering the epidemiological realities. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN -author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]