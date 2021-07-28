 
PM Citu: I agree with some of health minister's COVID-19 vaccination measures, disagree with others
PM Citu: I agree with some of health minister's COVID-19 vaccination measures, disagree with others.

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that he agrees with some of the measures unveiled by the Health Minister Ioana Mihaila to boost COVID-19 vaccinations while disagreeing with others and waiting to talk to specialists. He pointed out that he is in favour of keeping the economy open. "It is very good that they are trying to come up with proposals that will help. I hope that they go in the direction of helping the vaccination campaign; with some of them I agree, with others I disagree. We are waiting for discussions with specialists. I had a conversation today with Mrs Health Minister on the measures. I think we will follow the principle we have followed so far - you can see that in the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) decisions, I think it is clear that we want to keep the economy open, not to create problems," said Citu after a government meeting. According to him, the measure of prize awarding in the case of COVID-19 vaccination could be accepted. In his opinion, the mandating healthcare workers to get tested for COVID-19 would not be restrictive. "At the same time, if specialists themselves tell us that this life-saving vaccination campaign can be helped by bonus measures, giving I don't know, an award, and so on, we can consider such measures as well. I'm waiting for actual solutions. On the other hand, I wouldn't call restrictive measures when we talk about the health workers having to get tested if they haven't been vaccinated. I think it's about the relationship with the patients and that's where things are a little more sophisticated, but I want to see the proposals in detail first and then we'll approve them. After we approve them, we discuss them, we will unveil them to the public," added Citu. At a meeting on Tuesday of the ruling coalition, Health Minister Mihaila came up with a set of measures to speed up the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign, such as rewarding those who get immunised, but also restrictive measures for those who are not vaccinated - mandatory testing of the health workers and limited weekend access to non-essential areas. She said that the proposals are to be discussed with the prime minister and the members of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV). AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN -author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

