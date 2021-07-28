|
Number of Insolvencies Rises 30% YoY in H1
Jul 28, 2021
Almost 3,100 local companies went insolvent in the first half of 2021, over 30% more than in the year-ago period.
Top 20 Landowners Own 2.5% of Romania's Arable Land
More than 20 owners of land own 248,683 hectares or 2.5% of Romania’s arable land, Romania’s Agency for Payments and Intervention in Agriculture (APIA) data show.
Dalli Detergent Plant in Timisoara Sees EUR90M Revenue in 2020
Dalli Production Romania, the local subsidiary of Germany’s Dalli group, which owns a detergent plant in Timisoara, posted more than RON434.3 million (more than EUR90 million) revenue in 2020, an increase of about 12% year-on-year, Finance Ministry data (...)
Moto: Briton Graham Jarvis, leader at Red Bull Romaniacs after first stage
Briton Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna) won, on Wednesday, the first stage of the hard enduro rally Red Bull Romaniacs, now at its 18th edition - Vertical Madness Reloaded, and is leader in the Gold class.
Jarvis, who has six titles in the most difficult hard enduro rally in the world, was clocked in (...)
OG 2020 - Rowing: Romania conquers silver medal in men's coxless pair race
Romania has conquered the silver medals in the men's coxless pair race, on Thursday, during the Tokyo Olympic Games, through Marius Cozmiuc and Ciprian Tudosa.
The Romanians were timed with 6 minutes 16 seconds 58/100, being overtaken by the Croatian brothers Martin and Valent Sinkovic, 6 min (...)
OG 2020 - Romania's women coxless pair takes 3rd place in Final B
AGERPRES special correspondent, Teodor Ciobanu, reports: Romanian rowers Adriana Ailincai and Iuliana Buhus have taken third place in Final B of the women's coxless pair event which took place, on Thursday, during the Tokyo Olympic Games, as well as 9th place overall in the event.
In Final B, (...)
President Iohannis: Romania must be prepared for 4th wave of COVID-19 pandemic; I urge everyone to vaccinate
Romania must be prepared to deal with the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the "safest" way to slow it down is vaccination, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday.
"This virus that we have been facing for so many months has made and continues to make victims. (...)
European Commission Approves Acquisition of Former Romtelecom by Orange
The European Commission on Wednesday approved the deal that changes the telecom market in Romania, the acquisition of Telekom’s fixed services division – formerly Romtelecom, by Orange, which will thus become a giant with fixed and mobile operations and almost EUR2 billion annual (...)
