Moto: Briton Graham Jarvis, leader at Red Bull Romaniacs after first stage. Briton Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna) won, on Wednesday, the first stage of the hard enduro rally Red Bull Romaniacs, now at its 18th edition - Vertical Madness Reloaded, and is leader in the Gold class. Jarvis, who has six titles in the most difficult hard enduro rally in the world, was clocked in at 4 h 51 min 7 sec, being followed by German rider Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM), the reigning champion, 2 min 29 sec behind, and South African Wade Young (Sherco), the winner of the qualifiers, 9 min and 10 sec behind, etc. The podium in the Gold Class is identical in the overall standings as well. In Silver, the stage win was taken by American Nick Fahringer (Sherco), in 5 h 11 min 32 sec, followed by Slovenian Toni Mulec (KTM), 14 min and 22 sec behind, and Briton Jamie Lewis (Beta Steve Plain Motorcycles), 16 min 37 sec behind, etc. The three also occupy the podium overall in the same order. Icelandic rider Agust Mar Viggosson (Sherco) took the win in Bronze Class, in 4 hr 37 min and 13 sec, followed by Russian Dmitry Tagirov (UktusMoto), 2 min 36 sec behind, and Spaniard David Canibe (Emon Gas), 3 min and 2 sec behind. In the overall standings, Viggosson is leader, followed by David Canibe and Belarusian Artem Kuncevich (Avantis). In the Iron class, the stage win was taken by Swiss rider Raffael Panzeri (MCS Racing Moto Center Schwyz) in 2 h 48 min 33 sec, followed by Slovenian Tjasa Fifer (Betamotor Adriatic), 1 min 59 sec behind, and Russian Georgy Ivanov (Avantis), 6 min 38 sec behind, etc. In the overall standings, Panzer is in the lead, followed by Fifer and Estonian rider Timo Hermlin (SSK Olev MTU). Russian Dmitry Akhmanaev (F911) won in the Atom class, in 2 h 33 min 12 sec, followed by Uruguayan rider Carlos Correa (Team Uruguay), 4 min 21 sec behind, and American Danny Melvin (Melvins Speed Shop), 8 min 12 sec behind. In the overall standings, Akhmanaev is in the lead, followed by Danny Melvin and Correa. Red Bull Romaniacs, the toughest hard enduro race in the world, organized in central Sibiu County, is since 2021 a stage in the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship, where it is the fourth stage on the calendar.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]