 
Romaniapress.com

July 29, 2021

OG 2020 - Rowing: Romania conquers silver medal in men's coxless pair race
Jul 29, 2021

OG 2020 - Rowing: Romania conquers silver medal in men's coxless pair race.

Romania has conquered the silver medals in the men's coxless pair race, on Thursday, during the Tokyo Olympic Games, through Marius Cozmiuc and Ciprian Tudosa. The Romanians were timed with 6 minutes 16 seconds 58/100, being overtaken by the Croatian brothers Martin and Valent Sinkovic, 6 min 15 sec 29/100, who led the race from one end to another. It is worth noting that the Romanians managed in the semifinals the best time of the Tokyo event, 6 min 13 sec 51/100. Cozmiuc and Tudosa are world runner-ups in 2018 at Plovdiv and European champions in Poznan, in 2020. Romania thus obtained its fourth medal in the Tokyo Olympic Games and the third in rowing, one gold (women's pair rowing - Ancuta Bondar, Simona Radis) and three silver (Ana-Maria Popescu - women's épée, Mihaita Tiganescu, Mugurel Semciuc, Stefan Berariu and Cosmin Pascari - quadruple sculls event, Marius Cozmiuc, Ciprian Tudosa - men's coxless pair race). Romania has now an Olympic review of 20 gold medals, 12 silver and 9 bronze. Romania had not managed to obtain an Olympic medal in this event since 1988, when Danut Dobre and Dragos Neagu won the silver in Seoul. The only men's coxless pair title was won in 1984, in Los Angeles, by Petru Iosub and Valer Toma.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Over half a ton of cocaine discovered in banana boxes in Chiajna warehouse Over half a ton of cocaine was discovered in banana boxes in a fruit and vegetable warehouse in Chiajna locality, Ilfov County, the market value of the drugs being around 25 million euro. “On 26.07.2021, the prosecutors of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism [DIICOT] (...)

CNSU updates list of high epidemiological risk countries; Greece, Ireland, Monaco enter red zone The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) on Thursday adopted Decision No 52 on updating the list of countries/territories with high epidemiological risk, with Greece, Ireland, Monaco entering the red zone, and France, Belgium, Israel, the USA, Iceland and Honduras entering the (...)

CNCAV: 14,812 people vaccinated against COVID in 24 hours A number of 14,812 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 10,064 representing the first dose and 4,748 the second dose, according to the National Coordinating Committee of Activities on Vaccination against (...)

Banks In Romania Granted RON388B New Loans To Households And Companies In Last Five Years Banks in Romania granted new loans to households and companies in the amount of RON388 billion between 2016 and 2020, higher by 37.5% than RON282 billion at the end of 2020, per an analysis drafted within the #Dreptullabanking (the right to banking) (...)

Romania's VAT Collections Hit Record High, Of RON36B, In 1H/2021 Romania’s value-added tax (VAT) collections stood at RON36 billion in the first half of 2021, a record high in nominal terms, according to the budget execution released by the finance ministry on Thursday.

SeedBlink Appoints Laurentiu Ghenciu As Chief Business Officer SeedBlink, a local crowdfunding platform for Romanian IT start-ups, has appointed Laurentiu Ghenciu to the position of Chief Business Officer.

Crosspoint Real Estate: Land Prices In Romania To Keep Growing Romania’s land market is one of the most active in the real estate sector, which is confirmed by a nearly 10% price increase in the first half of 2021, compared with 2020, with prices being expected to grow 10% until the end of 2021, according to Crosspoint Real (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |