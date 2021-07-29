OG 2020 - Romania's women coxless pair takes 3rd place in Final B

OG 2020 - Romania's women coxless pair takes 3rd place in Final B. AGERPRES special correspondent, Teodor Ciobanu, reports: Romanian rowers Adriana Ailincai and Iuliana Buhus have taken third place in Final B of the women's coxless pair event which took place, on Thursday, during the Tokyo Olympic Games, as well as 9th place overall in the event. In Final B, taking place on Thursday at the Sea Forest Waterway, Romania finished the race in 7 min 01 sec 02/100. In the final standings of the women's coxless pair event, Romania took 9th place. Buhus has on her track record a European gold medal (2020), two European silver medals (2018, 2021) and an 11th place at the 2018 World Championships. Ailincai has thus far taken two European titles (2018, 2020), two European silver medals (2019, 2021), as well as 5th and 6th place at the World Championships in 2018 and 2019, respectively.AGERPRES(RO - author: Teodor Ciobanu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]