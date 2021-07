Dalli Detergent Plant in Timisoara Sees EUR90M Revenue in 2020

Dalli Detergent Plant in Timisoara Sees EUR90M Revenue in 2020. Dalli Production Romania, the local subsidiary of Germany’s Dalli group, which owns a detergent plant in Timisoara, posted more than RON434.3 million (more than EUR90 million) revenue in 2020, an increase of about 12% year-on-year, Finance Ministry data (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]