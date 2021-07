Romania reconsiders abandoned 1GW pumped hydropower project Tarnita

Romania reconsiders abandoned 1GW pumped hydropower project Tarnita. The Romanian Government is reportedly discussing with four South Korean companies about reviving the 1GW pumped hydropower project at Tantita-Lapustesti. The project was abandoned a couple of years ago as not financially viable but sketched as desirable in the latest version of the national (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]