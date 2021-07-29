Romanian Ministry announces biggest wheat, barley, rapeseed yields in the past decade

Romania's fall crops, wheat, barley and rapeseed, were harvested from 60-90% of the cultivated areas, and the average yields per hectare, from the first data, are the best in the last ten years, according to the data from the Ministry of Agriculture, quoted by Ziarul Financiar. The average