Tokyo Olympics: Romanian athletes win rowing silver in men's pairs

Tokyo Olympics: Romanian athletes win rowing silver in men's pairs. Romanian athletes Marius Cozmiuc and Ciprian Tudosă won the silver in the men's pairs rowing competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games. They had a time of 6:16.58, after Croatia's Martin and Valent Sinkovic, who claimed gold in a time of 6:15.29. Denmark's Frederic Vystavel and Joachim Sutton won (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]