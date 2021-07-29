Foreign Ministry on the National Anthem Day: ‘Awaken Thee, Romanian!’ is a landmark for the national identity

The national anthem "Desteapta-te, romane/Awaken Thee, Romanian!" is a landmark for the Romanian national identity, providing to the entire world a musical and symbolic representation thereof when it is played, the Foreign Ministry states in a Facebook post on the occasion of National Anthem Day.