Dendrio and Amazon Web Services study: Romanian companies still look with skepticism at the implementation of Cloud solutions



Dendrio and Amazon Web Services study: Romanian companies still look with skepticism at the implementation of Cloud solutions.

Dendrio, a Romanian entrepreneurial company specialized in integrating IT&C solutions, part of Bittnet Group together with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the largest and most comprehensive Cloud platform worldwide, conducted a study on the adoption of Cloud solutions in Romanian companies. The (...)