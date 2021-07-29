Planable: Brands move away from traditional social media platforms, as video content increases by 17%

Planable: Brands move away from traditional social media platforms, as video content increases by 17%. Businesses have started to move away from traditional social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Linkedin in the first half of 2021, as companies have increasingly used Instagram as the preferred platform for promoting their brand, according to the latest study by Planable, the social (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]