Government to lift some COVID-19 pandemic restrictions from August 1

Government to lift some COVID-19 pandemic restrictions from August 1. The Romanian government has approved lifting from August 1 some COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Wednesday. “We have approved lifting restrictions from August 1. Relaxation is a strong word today, because these measures are not much ease, as many of them (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]