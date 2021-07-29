 
Romaniapress.com

July 29, 2021

Ombudsman raises plea of unconstitutionality against law instating public health measures in situations of epidemiological risk
Jul 29, 2021

Ombudsman raises plea of unconstitutionality against law instating public health measures in situations of epidemiological risk.

The Ombudsman raised a plea of unconstitutionality against certain provisions of the law instating public health measures in situations of epidemiological risk. "The phrase 'within 5 days from the date of the publication of the administrative act' included in Article 15 paragraph 4 of Law No. 136/2020 on the establishment of public health measures in situations of epidemiological and biological risk (...) as amended by Article I of the Government's Emergency Ordinance No. 63/2021 prejudices the provisions of Article 21, Article 52 and Article 126 paragraph (6) of the Constitution," reads the objection of constitutionality. According to the Ombudsman, setting a term for challenging the legality of the regulatory administrative acts regarding the establishment, modification or cessation of the measures set forth by Law No. 136/2020 runs counter to the constitutional provisions that guarantee the judicial control of the administrative acts of the public authorities by way of administrative litigation, as well as to the provisions that enshrine free access to justice. "The existence of an epidemiological and biological risk situation for the prevention of the introduction and limitation of the spread of infectious diseases on Romania's territory cannot be the ground for restricting free access to justice by the imposition of excessive conditions, in such a way that the temporary restraint turns into an absolute prohibition to exercise the right to file a lawsuit," the Ombudsman argues.AGERPRES(RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Over half a ton of cocaine discovered in banana boxes in Chiajna warehouse Over half a ton of cocaine was discovered in banana boxes in a fruit and vegetable warehouse in Chiajna locality, Ilfov County, the market value of the drugs being around 25 million euro. “On 26.07.2021, the prosecutors of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism [DIICOT] (...)

CNSU updates list of high epidemiological risk countries; Greece, Ireland, Monaco enter red zone The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) on Thursday adopted Decision No 52 on updating the list of countries/territories with high epidemiological risk, with Greece, Ireland, Monaco entering the red zone, and France, Belgium, Israel, the USA, Iceland and Honduras entering the (...)

CNCAV: 14,812 people vaccinated against COVID in 24 hours A number of 14,812 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 10,064 representing the first dose and 4,748 the second dose, according to the National Coordinating Committee of Activities on Vaccination against (...)

Banks In Romania Granted RON388B New Loans To Households And Companies In Last Five Years Banks in Romania granted new loans to households and companies in the amount of RON388 billion between 2016 and 2020, higher by 37.5% than RON282 billion at the end of 2020, per an analysis drafted within the #Dreptullabanking (the right to banking) (...)

Romania's VAT Collections Hit Record High, Of RON36B, In 1H/2021 Romania’s value-added tax (VAT) collections stood at RON36 billion in the first half of 2021, a record high in nominal terms, according to the budget execution released by the finance ministry on Thursday.

SeedBlink Appoints Laurentiu Ghenciu As Chief Business Officer SeedBlink, a local crowdfunding platform for Romanian IT start-ups, has appointed Laurentiu Ghenciu to the position of Chief Business Officer.

Crosspoint Real Estate: Land Prices In Romania To Keep Growing Romania’s land market is one of the most active in the real estate sector, which is confirmed by a nearly 10% price increase in the first half of 2021, compared with 2020, with prices being expected to grow 10% until the end of 2021, according to Crosspoint Real (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |