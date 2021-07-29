Mega Image, eMag Mutually Agree To Terminate Eight-Year Partnership Starting July 30, 2021

Mega Image, eMag Mutually Agree To Terminate Eight-Year Partnership Starting July 30, 2021. Dutch-Belgian grocery retailer Mega Image and online retailer eMAG on Thursday said they mutually agreed to terminate, as of July 30, 2021, the partnership they had started eight years ago. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]