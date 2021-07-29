Electrica Seeks To Buy Two Solar Parks And One Wind Park From Muntmark In Deal Totaling EUR13M



Romanian state-owned energy utility group Electrica (EL.RO) said in stock market report that it signed, as buyer, with Emanuel Muntmark and with Catalin Mrejeru, as sellers, three share sale and purchase agreements (SPAs) in three project companies having as main object of activity the (...)