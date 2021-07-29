GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 170 following over 27.500 tests performed in 24 hours

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 170 following over 27.500 tests performed in 24 hours. As many as 170 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following over 27,500 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test. As of Wednesday, 1,082,880 cases of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]