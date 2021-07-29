Spain's tram on Iasi's streets

Spain's tram on Iasi's streets. The newest customised wagon of the Tramclub Iasi Associaiton is called "Spain's tram" and will carry the people of Iasi on the municipality streets starting Saturday in an Iberian atmosphere. The initiative belongs to the Spanish Embassy in Bucharest, which organises and supports the development of numerous cultural actions nationwide, to mark the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Spain and Romania. "The connection between the two countries dates back to the Middle Ages, with the recording of the visit of the Castilian ambassadors to the Court of Stephen the Great, the collaboration treaty between the Transylvanian voivode Iancu de Hunedoara with Alfonso IV of Aragon, and the cultural connections recorded in the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries by chroniclers Grigore Ureche and Miron Costin, by high steward Constantin Cantacuzino and by scholar Dimitrie Cantemir. The beginning of the Spanish-Romanian diplomatic relations dates back to June 23, 1881, when the Legation of the Kingdom of Spain was founded in Bucharest, led by Juan Pedro de Aladro," a press release issued by the Embassy of Spain points out. According to the quoted source, in Iasi, the historical capital of Romania, in institutional partnership with the Iasi City Hall and the Iasi Public Transport Company (CTP Iasi), two special cultural projects are carried out - the campaign to promote Spanish literature in Iasi trams - "Travel and... read!" and the graphic customisation of a wagon, called "Spain's tram," within the cultural project "Iasi - the city of painted trams." "The concept of the graphic composition brings together cultural elements of Spanish and Romanian identity (personalities, architectural monuments, literature characters, inventions, symbols) associated with expressions and words, inscribed bilingually (Romanian / Spanish), used at the first contact with a new language and culture. The composition is treated in two colors, red - yellow, the colors of the Spanish flag, the latter becoming a support for the inscription of graphic elements," the release reads. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniela Malache, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) Photo source: Asociaţia Pasionaţilor de Transport Public Tramclub Iaşi/Facebook.com [Read the article in Agerpres]