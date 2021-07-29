New international arrivals terminal of 'Traian Vuia' International Airport in Timisoara, inaugurated

New international arrivals terminal of 'Traian Vuia' International Airport in Timisoara, inaugurated. The "Traian Vuia" International Airport in Timisoara (AIT) has inaugurated, on Thursday, the new international passenger arrivals terminal, after the completion of the first stage of the investment project of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, partly funded from non-reimbursable European funds. The project started in February 2019, and the second stage is aimed at building the international departures terminal. The total value of the investment is 30,349,000 lei (VAT included), of which 13,273,000 lei represent non-reimbursable European funds, 2,342,000 lei come from the state budget, and 14,733,000 lei from the own funds of the Timisoara Airport, reads an AIT release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday. The new terminal has a built area of 4,383 square metres, is provided with four arrival gates and can simultaneously serve a flow of 540 passengers (three flights) and will allow an increase in air traffic to approximately 3,000,000 passengers per year. The terminal is equipped with 10 border police checkpoints, three customs checkpoints and a luggage processing area of 200 square metres. The terminal also has other specific facilities and utilities. AGERPRES (RO - author: Otilia Halunga, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]