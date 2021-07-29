One death among COVID-19 patients in past 24 hrs, death toll rises to 34,275

One death among COVID-19 patients in past 24 hrs, death toll rises to 34,275. The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday that one death has been reported in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the past 24 hours. The person who died was a woman over 70 years old which was admitted to a hospital in Satu Mare and presented comorbidities.. No deaths prior to the reference period have been reported. Since the beginning of the pandemic, as many as 34,275 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.AGERPRES(RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]