SIF Hoteluri Sells Rusca Hotel In Hunedoara For EUR1.1M

SIF Hoteluri Sells Rusca Hotel In Hunedoara For EUR1.1M. SIF Hoteluri, a company held by regional investment fund SIF Banat-Crisana, on Thursday said it sold the Rusca Hotel in Hunedoara, for a price of EUR1.1 million plus VAT applicable under the tax legislation in force. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]