Coletaria.ro To Change Name To Packeta; Boosts Investment Budget For Romania By 50% Up To EUR3M.

Parcel delivery platform Coletaria.ro, part of Czech Packeta Group, on Thursday said it would change its name to Packeta, starting the autumn of 2021, and supplement by at least 50% the investment budget for Romania in 2021, up to EUR3 (...)