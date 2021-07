Agroland Agribusiness Raises RON10M From Stock Market Investors In Private Placement Of Bonds

Agroland Agribusiness Raises RON10M From Stock Market Investors In Private Placement Of Bonds. Agricultural company Agroland Agribusiness (AAB.RO), part of Agroland Group, closed early, on the very first day, a primary offering of sale of private placement-type bonds whereby the company managed to raise RON10 million from stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]