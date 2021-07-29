|
Visual Fan (Allview) Buys 12% Stake In Headlight Solutions
Jul 29, 2021
Visual Fan (Allview) Buys 12% Stake In Headlight Solutions.
Visual Fan S.A., which holds the Allview brand, on Thursday announced the purchase of a 12% ownership in technology company Headlight Solutions.
