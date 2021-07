Banks In Romania Granted RON388B New Loans To Households And Companies In Last Five Years



Banks in Romania granted new loans to households and companies in the amount of RON388 billion between 2016 and 2020, higher by 37.5% than RON282 billion at the end of 2020, per an analysis drafted within the #Dreptullabanking (the right to banking) (...)