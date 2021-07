Romania’s VAT Collections Hit Record High, Of RON36B, In 1H/2021

Romania’s VAT Collections Hit Record High, Of RON36B, In 1H/2021. Romania’s value-added tax (VAT) collections stood at RON36 billion in the first half of 2021, a record high in nominal terms, according to the budget execution released by the finance ministry on Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]