Crosspoint Real Estate: Land Prices In Romania To Keep Growing

Crosspoint Real Estate: Land Prices In Romania To Keep Growing. Romania’s land market is one of the most active in the real estate sector, which is confirmed by a nearly 10% price increase in the first half of 2021, compared with 2020, with prices being expected to grow 10% until the end of 2021, according to Crosspoint Real (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]