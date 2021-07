Romgaz Summons Its Shareholders On Sept 9 To Elect Interim Board Members

Romgaz Summons Its Shareholders On Sept 9 To Elect Interim Board Members. Romania’s largest natural gas producer Romgaz Medias (SNG.RO) convenes the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGMS) on September 9, 2021 in order to elect seven interim Board members and set the term of interim Board members for four (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]