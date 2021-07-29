 
Romaniapress.com

July 29, 2021

CNSU updates list of high epidemiological risk countries; Greece, Ireland, Monaco enter red zone
Jul 29, 2021

CNSU updates list of high epidemiological risk countries; Greece, Ireland, Monaco enter red zone.

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) on Thursday adopted Decision No 52 on updating the list of countries/territories with high epidemiological risk, with Greece, Ireland, Monaco entering the red zone, and France, Belgium, Israel, the USA, Iceland and Honduras entering the yellow zone.      The list approved on Thursday comes into force on August 1, the decision in this regard being made so as not to affect those who return to Romania this weekend.      The main changes occurred are:      - the red zone will include: Greece, Ireland, Monaco, Maldives, Bahamas, Curacao and the United States Virgin Islands;      - the yellow zone will include: from the red zone, following the decrease of the incidence rate in COVID-19 cases, Suriname and the Faroe Islands, and from, the green zone, following the increase of the incidence rate, France, Belgium, Israel, the United States of America, Iceland, Honduras, Aruba and Sint Maarten;      - the green area will include: Oman, Paraguay and Uruguay.      People arriving to Romania from red zone countries are not quarantined if they are vaccinated against COVID. Also, children under the age of 6 are automatically exempted from quarantine, and those between the ages of 6 and 16 are exempted if they present a test with a negative result performed no later than 72 hours before the entry into the country.   *** According to the CNSU Decision, the countries in the red zone will be:   * British Virgin Islands * Jersey * Isle of Man * Cyprus * Fiji * Gibraltar * Seychelles * Botswana * UK * Cuba * Spain * Georgia * Netherlands * Tunisia * Malaysia * Mongolia * Andorra * Curacao * Malta * Libya * Namibia * Portugal * Kazakhstan * Argentina * Monaco * Columbia * Kuwait * Iran * Greece * United States Virgin Islands * Panama * Bahamas * South Africa * Iraq * Maldives * Ireland * Costa Rica * Brazil * Nepal * India   In the yellow zone there will be:   * Eswatini * France * Kyrgyzstan * Thailand * Suriname * Russian Federation * Indonesia * Luxembourg * United Arab Emirates * Aruba * Faroe Islands *Denmark * Zimbabwe * Trinidad and Tobago * Sint Maarten * Guatemala * United States of America * Israel * Belgium * Iceland * Honduras. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Over half a ton of cocaine discovered in banana boxes in Chiajna warehouse Over half a ton of cocaine was discovered in banana boxes in a fruit and vegetable warehouse in Chiajna locality, Ilfov County, the market value of the drugs being around 25 million euro. “On 26.07.2021, the prosecutors of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism [DIICOT] (...)

CNCAV: 14,812 people vaccinated against COVID in 24 hours A number of 14,812 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 10,064 representing the first dose and 4,748 the second dose, according to the National Coordinating Committee of Activities on Vaccination against (...)

Banks In Romania Granted RON388B New Loans To Households And Companies In Last Five Years Banks in Romania granted new loans to households and companies in the amount of RON388 billion between 2016 and 2020, higher by 37.5% than RON282 billion at the end of 2020, per an analysis drafted within the #Dreptullabanking (the right to banking) (...)

Romania's VAT Collections Hit Record High, Of RON36B, In 1H/2021 Romania’s value-added tax (VAT) collections stood at RON36 billion in the first half of 2021, a record high in nominal terms, according to the budget execution released by the finance ministry on Thursday.

SeedBlink Appoints Laurentiu Ghenciu As Chief Business Officer SeedBlink, a local crowdfunding platform for Romanian IT start-ups, has appointed Laurentiu Ghenciu to the position of Chief Business Officer.

Crosspoint Real Estate: Land Prices In Romania To Keep Growing Romania’s land market is one of the most active in the real estate sector, which is confirmed by a nearly 10% price increase in the first half of 2021, compared with 2020, with prices being expected to grow 10% until the end of 2021, according to Crosspoint Real (...)

ForMin Aurescu highlights Romania's full openness for development and diversification of cooperation with Palestine Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu welcomed on Thursday Palestinian Ambassador to Romania Fuad Kokaly, on a farewell visit, commending the latter's contribution to the development and deepening of bilateral relations, as well as professionalism throughout his tenure in Romania. The head (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |