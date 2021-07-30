ForMin Aurescu welcomes outgoing Palestinian Ambassador Fuad Kokaly, reiterates Romania’s full openness to further enhance bilateral cooperation

ForMin Aurescu welcomes outgoing Palestinian Ambassador Fuad Kokaly, reiterates Romania’s full openness to further enhance bilateral cooperation. Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu welcomed on Thursday Palestinian Ambassador to Romania Fuad Kokaly, on a farewell visit, commending the latter’s contribution to the development and deepening of bilateral relations, as well as professionalism throughout his tenure in Romania. The head (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]