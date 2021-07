Footwear Retailer CCC Sales Double in Q1

Footwear Retailer CCC Sales Double in Q1. Polish footwear retailer CCC, which manages the brand by the same name and other brands, posted PLN122.6 million (RON132 million) sales in Romania in the first quarter of its 2021 financial year (February 1 - April 30), double the year-ago (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]