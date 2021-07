Romania’s Top 20 Builders Post RON657M Profit in 2020

Romania’s Top 20 Builders Post RON657M Profit in 2020. Romania’s 20 largest builders posted RON657 million profit together last year, almost double the 2019 level, ZF has found from the data centralized for the 2021 edition of the “Cei mai mari jucatori din economie” (Key players in the economy) (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]