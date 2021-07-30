Romanian PM Citu under pressure from own party to appoint new finance minister

Romanian PM Citu under pressure from own party to appoint new finance minister. The president of the National Liberal Party, Ludovic Orban, questioned the prolonged position held by prime minister Florin Citu at the top of the Ministry of Finance after he criticised the dismissal of former minister Alexandru Nazare in the first place. "I still don't understand why the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]