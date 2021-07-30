Metropolitan Life announces a 22% increase in gross written premiums in the first quarter of 2021

Metropolitan Life announces a 22% increase in gross written premiums in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 2020, ranking 2nd in the top of the largest life insurance companies in Romania. For the first three months of 2021, Metropolitan Life recorded gross written premiums amounting to