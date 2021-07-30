Vodafone takes digital entertainment to the next level by launching Hit Play, the 100% digital music show

Vodafone takes digital entertainment to the next level by launching Hit Play, the 100% digital music show. Hit Play aims to find the next digital music star in Romania offering the contestants the possibility to freely express and sing on the online stage of the music show Olivia Addams, Speak and Marius Moga are the jurors and Emma Stefan is the host of this unique music show... The post Vodafone (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]