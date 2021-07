BCR Posts 38% Higher Net Profit, Of RON690M, In 1H/2020

BCR Posts 38% Higher Net Profit, Of RON690M, In 1H/2020. Romanian lender Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), owned by Austria's Erste Group, on Friday reported a net profit of RON690.8 million (EUR140.9 million) for the first half of 2021, 38.5% higher than RON498.9 million (EUR103.6 million) in the same period in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]