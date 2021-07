Eastern Romania city introduces “Spanish Tram”

A special "Spanish Tram" will run on the streets of Iasi, a major city in eastern Romania, starting Saturday, July 31. The Iasi Tramclub Association customized the tram within the project "Iasi - the city of painted trams." The initiative belongs to the Spanish Embassy in Bucharest, which