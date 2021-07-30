Recycling campaign: Bucharest subway users can swap empty bottles for tickets
Bucharest subway operator Metrorex will offer free tickets to passengers who recycle plastic/glass bottles or aluminum cans. The campaign, which will run between August 2 and August 20, aims to promote recycling and encourage people to travel by subway. "Metrorex, in partnership with Eco (...)
