Recycling campaign: Bucharest subway users can swap empty bottles for tickets

Recycling campaign: Bucharest subway users can swap empty bottles for tickets. Bucharest subway operator Metrorex will offer free tickets to passengers who recycle plastic/glass bottles or aluminum cans. The campaign, which will run between August 2 and August 20, aims to promote recycling and encourage people to travel by subway. "Metrorex, in partnership with Eco (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]