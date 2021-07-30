IFC supports climate finance in Romania and Serbia to drive sustainable growth

IFC supports climate finance in Romania and Serbia to drive sustainable growth. IFC invested €42.5 million in a €500 million green bond issued by CTP N.V. (CTP), a sustainable European industrial and logistics property owner-developer, a press release issued by the financial institution informs. The green bond was issued under CTP’s €4 billion Euro Medium Term Note program and (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]